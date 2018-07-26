Equity indices end at highest-ever closing levels on firm Q1 earnings

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 on Wednesday recorded their highest-ever closing levels at 36,984.64 points and 11,167.30 points, supported by healthy earnings and appreciation in the rupee.

According to market observers, buying also picked up ahead of the expiry of July F&O derivatives.

Earlier in the day, Sensex had touched a fresh all-time high of 37,061.62 points and the Nifty50 hit a benchmark of 11,185.85 points.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty provisionally ended at its highest closing level of 11,167.30 points -- higher by 35.30 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex settled higher by 126.41 points or 0.34 per cent at 36,984.64 points, against the previous close of 36,858.23. It touched an intra-day low of 36,852.53 points.

The major gainers on the Sensex were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Power Grid ONGC and Axis Bank, while Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services were the major losers.

--IANS

rrb/sed