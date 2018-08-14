Equity indices end in green as wholesale inflation eases

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Easing wholesale inflation lifted the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in healthcare, banking and auto stocks.

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 5.09 per cent in July from a rise of 5.77 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m, the wider Nifty 50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 11,435.10 points, higher 79.35 points or 0.70 per cent from the previous close.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex provisionally closed at 37,852 points, higher 207.10 points or 0.55 per cent from the previous close of 37644.90 points.

It touched an intra-day high of 37,932.40 points and a low of 37,689.71 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries, while the major losers were Hero Moto Corp, L&T, Adani Ports, Tata Motors (DVR) and Bharti Airtel.

