Equity indices end 6-day losing streak; Sensex gains over 200 points

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The key Indian equity market snapped its six-day losing streak after a largely volatile trading session on Thursday.

According to market observers, a late recovery in the Indian rupee which breached the 72 per dollar mark for the first time aided the market to pare its earlier losses.

Besides, value buying and healthy pick-up in healthcare, oil and gas and banking stocks also lifted investors' sentiments.

At 3.30 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,536.90 points, higher by 59.95 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close of 11,476.95 points.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,161.85 points, provisionally closed at 38,242.81 points, higher by 224.50 points or 0.59 per cent from the previous close of 38,018.31 points.

It touched an intra-day high of 38,320.96 points and a low of 37,912.50 points.

The top gainers on Sensex were Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, while Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the major losers.

