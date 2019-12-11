Equity indices edge higher, Yes Bank in focus

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday with most sectoral parameters in the green. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 170 points to 40,410 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 48 points at 11,904. Except for Nifty auto, pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains. Among stocks, IT majors showed some gains with Tata Consultancy Services up by 1.5 per cent at Rs 2,043 per share. Tech Mahindra added gain of 1.3 per cent while Infosys moved up by 0.7 per cent. The other prominent winners were Bharti Infratel, GAIL, ICICI Bank, ITC and Coal India.