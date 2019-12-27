Equities trade higher on global cues, PSU banks rally in opening session

New Delhi, Dec 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were buoyant during early hours on Friday in line with Asian markets as investors hoped that the US-China trade deal will soon be signed. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 195 points to 41,359 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 54 points at 12,181. Apart from Nifty IT and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green. Nifty PSU bank jumped by 2.62 per cent. Nifty financial service gained by half per cent while auto ticked up by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 2.12 per cent to Rs 336.85 per share while Yes Bank and Axis Bank moved up by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,533.70 per share. The other prominent gainers were Zee Entertainment, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and UPL.