Equities post biggest intra-day recovery after hitting lower circuit on Friday the 13th

Equity benchmark indices staged the biggest ever intra-day recovery on Friday after hitting a 10 per cent lower circuit for the first time since 2008 global financial crisis. After a halt for 45 minutes, the market witnessed sharp recovery when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India stepped in to reassure investors. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,325 points or 4.04 per cent higher at 34,103 levels. Earlier, the index had hit the intra-day low to 29,388. The Nifty 50 wound up 434 points or 4.52 per cent higher at 10,024.