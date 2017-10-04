Equities open flat ahead of RBI policy review outcome

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy review outcome of the Reserve Bank of India due later during the day.

Around 9.17 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose mere 4.05 points, or 0.04 per cent, to trade at 9,863.55 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 31,522.17 points, traded at 31,488.77 -- down 8.61 points, or 0.03 per cent.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 31,541.54 points and a low of 31,476.20 points.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices surged to close on a higher note as positive global cues, coupled with healthy buying in automobile, consumer durables, and oil and gas stocks, lifted investors' sentiments.

The Nifty50 rose by 70.90 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 9,859.50 points, while the Sensex closed at 31,497.38 points -- up 213.66 points, or 0.68 per cent.

