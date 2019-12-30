Equities close on a flat note, Tata Motors up by 4.3% in closing session

Equity parameters erased early gains due to profit-booking by traders on December 30 and closed flat after a choppy session. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 17 points lower at 41,558 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 15 points at 12,261. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were mixed with Nifty PSU bank tumbling by 1.7%. However, Nifty auto gained by 1.51% and metal by 1.2%. Among stocks, Tata Motors emerged as the star of the day by adding gains of 4.31 per cent to wind up at Rs 183.75 per share. Eicher Motors was also up by 2.6 per cent while UPL, Nestle India and Vedanta were up by 1.48 to 1.82 per cent. However, banking majors had a bad time with Yes Bank down by 1.1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 0.9 per cent, Axis Bank by 0.5 per cent and state-owned State Bank of India by 0.8 per cent.