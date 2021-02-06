As international attention around the farmers’ protests in India continue, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights or OHCHR commented on the agitations by saying that it was "crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to Human Rights for all”.

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

Also Read: Farmers’ ‘Chakka Jam’: No Bandh in Delhi But Security Beefed up

Farmers have been protesting in India against laws that they believe serve the interest of private buyers. They have been demanding a complete repeal of the laws that were introduced in September 2020.

The farmers say the laws mean the end of long-standing support prices for their crops and will leave them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers.

The government has said that the reforms will help farmers get new opportunities and while they are willing to make some concessions, in the various round of talks that the farmers and central government have had, they have said they will not withdraw the laws. The deadlock between the two have contributed to a two-month-long protest on the borders of Delhi.

During this time, the protests have been largely peaceful. However, on 26 January, as the farmers decided to hold a tractor rally that would reach the Red Fort, there were clashes between policemen and farmers. One person died, hundreds were injured and some farmers continue to be missing.

Also Read: 75 Ex-Civil Servants Write Letter To Centre In Support Of Farmers

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Find Equitable Solutions’: UN Human Rights Org on Farmer Protests Sreesanth Opens Up About Spot-Fixing Charges & His 7 Yrs in Exile . Read more on India by The Quint.