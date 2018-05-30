You are equally committed to your roots in India as you are to Indonesia: PM Modi to Indian Community
While addressing the Indian Community in Jakarta on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India remains in the heart of Indians living in Indonesia. PM Modi said, "Many of you are Indonesians but India is there in your hearts. I have seen utmost faith in Indians living in Indonesia toward India. The devotion that is there in you all for Indonesia, you are equally committed to your roots in India."