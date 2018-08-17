Epson sold 30 mn InkTank Inkjet printers globally

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The cumulative global sales of Japanese electronics company Epson's high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers have crossed 30 million units, the company announced on Friday.

In India, Epson has sold over 2.5 million InkTank printers since its launch in 2011.

"This achievement is a huge milestone for Epson. We have been consistently leading the InkJet printer market in India. Our in-depth understanding of the Indian market and customers have helped us deliver the best products and solutions," Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India, said in a statement.

Epson plans to sell 9.5 million high-capacity InkTank products globally in the financial year 2018-2019 -- an increase of 20 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year. This is expected to account for about 55 per cent of total Epson inkjet printer sales.

In India, Epson aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in the financial year 2018-2019.

"Epson will further accelerate the shift from conventional ink cartridge models to high-capacity InkTank models with the aim of establishing the latter as the inkjet printer mainstream," said the company.

