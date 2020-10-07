EPS AIADMK's next CM candidate; Rhea Chakraborty granted bail | Top Headlines

Here are the top headlines of the hour:

1. Times Now has evidence that the cast a shadow over caste, atrocity narrative, that is being carefully built up around the Hathras incident. Call Detail Record (CDR) accessed which shows victim’s kin–accused were in touch. Over 100 calls between victim's kin & accused, they spoke on phone until the day before the crime.

2. congress continues to incite the Dalit community in Hathras. Congress leader Dr Udit Raj has tweeted that India is caste dominated country. The tweet is enough to spark violence at this time, given how sensitive the situation is in Hathras as of now.

3. Time extended for SIT to submit a report on Hathras gangrape case. Team to provide a report in 10 days.

4. The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking directions on the right to protest in wake of the Shaheen Bagh protest. The anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 protests had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital.

5. Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in connection with the Bollywood drug case, which the Narcotics Control Bureau was probing. Rhea Chakraborty was in custody from the past 28 days. However, the court has denied bail to Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

6. AIADMK announces the Chief Minister candidate ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. Earlier it looked like there was a rift between Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, but now the party has announced Edappadi Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.