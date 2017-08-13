EPL: Manchester United Favourite as They Take on Tricky West Ham United

Manchester United will kick off their English Premier League title quest on Sunday when they face West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will kick off their English Premier League title quest on Sunday when they face West Ham United at Old Trafford. United drew 1-1 against West Ham last season at home and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to better that result this time around and start the season on high.

This is United’s second season under Mourinho and will be hoping to have for a better finish in the league than last time around. They finished sixth in Mourinho’s debut season.

Red Devils have significantly improved their squad with the signings of striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Nemanja Matic and centre-back Victor Lindelof. On the other hand, West Ham will arrive at the Theatre of Dreams with the signing of former United striker Javier Hernandez.

United lost only once at home last season but too many draws at home and away led to their downfall.

It has now been four years since United finished in the top three, having previously gone 22 years without finishing outside top three under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Jose have vowed to bring Red Devils back to where they belong.

For this he will be heavily dependent on new signing Lukaku – who is an exceptional striker and scored 25 goals for Everton last time around.

On the other hand, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was under scanner whole of the time last season but somehow Hammers managed to finish 11th and he survived the axe. This time around he will be hoping his troops perform better than last time around.

Supporters have grown in confidence thanks to the arrival of Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City; Marko Arnautovic and Hernandez. So West Ham have everything in them to give United hard time but keeping full squad in mind – United are surely favourite to win this one.