EPL to close transfer window before start of the season

London, Sep 7 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) clubs on Thursday voted to close the summer transfer window the day before the start of the season, a new system that is to be enacted from next campaign.

The change means that the deadline for the clubs to register new players would be the last Thursday before the first EPL match, REPORTS eFE.

However, the clubs will be able to transfer players to other leagues' clubs until August 31 as usual.

These changes do not affect the winter transfer window or the lower English soccer divisions.

Until now, regulations allowed EPL clubs to register players on August 31 at midnight, almost three weeks after the top flight tournament kicks off.

