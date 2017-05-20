EPL 2017 final day schedule: All the matches, time, date and venues with top four place up for grabs

The title is done and dusted, the relegation battle is no more, the top six is set in stone; so the only real matter of concern going into the final day of the English Premier League is the battle for a top four place.

While champions Chelsea, who will host Sunderland, and Tottenham, who play Hull City, have already confirmed the top two places in the EPL standings, the remaining two Champions League places are still up for grabs, with three teams fighting it out.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal go into the final day of the season in the hope that they will be playing Champions League football, so important to the big teams, next season.

As it stands, City have the advantage, since Pep Guardiola's team are three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal. So, all Manchester City need is a draw and they will be guaranteed of a top-four finish.

Liverpool have the top-four fate in their own hands. They are a point ahead of Arsenal and if they match the Gunners' result on the final day, they will also be playing Champions League football next season.

Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Liverpool, EPL, top four

Arsenal need one of City or Liverpool to drop points in order to stand any chance of continuing their remarkable record of always finishing in the top four under Arsene Wenger.

However, of the games that these three teams have to play, Arsenal's is the toughest.

Wenger's side have a home game against Everton, a team that have already beaten them this season in the Premier League – indeed, that loss was one of the many triggers of their downward slide this season.

Liverpool also have a home game, but while Arsenal play a team in seventh place in the league and one that nearly threatened the top six, the Reds host the already-relegated Middlesbrough.

While this game looks easy on paper, Liverpool will be a wary bunch, particularly after their recent struggles at Anfield.

Manchester City face an away game on Sunday, but, again, it is against a team with very little to play for and one that will be without a manager at the end of the season.

Yaya Toure, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City, Watford, EPL

