EPL 2017/18: Substitute Willian Helps Chelsea Secure a Draw Against Liverpool

Liverpool took the lead in 65th minute through former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah. But they were denied all three points at Anfield thanks to Chelsea’s fightback goal.

New Delhi: Substitute Willian helped Chelsea secure a draw against Liverpool with a late strike. With five minutes to go, Willian grabbed an equaliser for the team and thus the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Norbert Klopp was not pleased with referee Oliver, who did not allow him to bring on Adam Lallana before Willian’s goal.

“I think I need a little bit of time to be happy. I’m happy about the performance, how we took the game,” the Daily Star quoted Klopp as saying.

“You need a bit of luck and we didn’t have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn’t allow us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Willian was ecstatic after his equaliser. “For sure, it was a shot, no doubt. Some people ask, ‘You want to cross or you want to shoot?’ I said, ‘Shoot, of course. Too much quality’,” he told Chelsea TV.

A victory would have launched Liverpool into the top four, but the 85th-minute leveller left them three points behind their opponents in fifth.

