EPL 2017/18: Stoke City Hold Manchester United to 2-2 Draw as Eric Choupo-Moting Scores Twice

New Delhi: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice as Stoke City hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw, thus putting an end to their three-match winning streak this season.

Summer signing Choupo-Moting opened the scoring for Stoke as he gave them the lead in the 43rd minute. However, at the brink of half time, United levelled through Marcus Rashford.

Resuming the contest after the break at one each, Romelu Lukaku handed the visitors the lead as he scored in the 58th minute.

Choupo-Moting then helped Stoke City bounce back as he scored an equaliser, his second goal, in the 63rd minute.

Towards the end of second half, both teams were pressing hard for victory. United had a chance to make it 3-2 in the 81st minute but Lukaku fired over from Antonio Valencia’s cross after losing his marker eight yards out, reports BBC.

In the stoppage time, Stoke saved themselves from a major embarrassment when goalkeeper Jack Butland prevented an own goal.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes expressed satisfaction after his side held the table leaders to a draw.

“We were up against the best side in the Premier League judging by what they have shown so far. We didn’t allow them as much space and everything I asked the guys to do, they fulfilled,” Hughes was quoted as saying by BBC.

Meanwhile, despite dropping points for the first time this season United are on top of EPL points table with ten points. Manchester City and Chelsea are placed second and third respectively.