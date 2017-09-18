EPL 2017/18: Manchester United Beat Everton 4-0; Chelsea, Arsenal Play Out Goalless Draw

Chelsea following the draw are at the third position on the points table which is dominated by United and Manchester City at first and second places respectively.

New Delhi: Wayne Rooney’s return to Old Trafford wasn’t a pleasant one as Everton were handed a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League. Interestingly, three of Manchester United’s goals came towards the end in the final ten minutes of the contest.

Antonio Valencia opened the scoring for United in the fourth minute and at half-time, the hosts were leading by 1-0.

Rooney, who was playing for the first time at Old Trafford since leaving Manchester United in the offseason, was substituted in the 82nd minute. Following Rooney’s exit, United netted three goals in quick succession.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored within a minute after Rooney was substituted. In the 89th minute, Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club and then Anthony Martial slotted in a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time to complete a 4-0 rout.

Arsenal hold Chelsea to draw

At Stamford Bridge, Arsenal held Chelsea to a goalless draw thanks to their improved away performance.

Both the teams missed opportunities to score in the first half. However, it was Arsenal that had the bulk of the opportunities as Aaron Ramsey hit the post with Alexandre Lacazette firing over from the close-range rebound. Chelsea too missed an opportunity as Pedro was foiled by Petr Cech during a one-on-one.

The second half proved to be dull with both teams failing to net a goal. Towards the end, David Luiz was handed a red card after a wild tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

The draw ended Chelsea’s streak of five consecutive home league wins over Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea following the draw are at the third position on the points table which is dominated by United and Manchester City at first and second places respectively. Both have 13 points.