EPL 2017-18: Liverpool Thrash Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield

New Delhi: Liverpool outplayed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in English Premier League fixture on Sunday. Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge ensured an emphatic victory for The Reds.

Roberto Firmino headed in Joe Gomez’s cross to give Liverpool their opening goal and put his team ahead in the 17th-minute. In the 40th minute, Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool lead by curling shoot, taken inside the box.



Liverpool went into the second half with a lead of 2-0, while Arsenal were hoping to make a comeback in the later half. However, Mohamed Salah ran half the length of the field on the break to stroke home the third after 57 minutes.

Later, substitute Daniel Sturridge put the last nail in the coffin when he headed home the fourth at the far post from Salah’s cross 13 minutes from the end.

On the other hand, Arsenal were complete shambles and their limp display will do nothing to persuade their star striker Alexis Sanchez to stay, as the Chilean is expected to join Manchester City.

With today’s win, Liverpool grab the second spot on the points table, while Arsenal are languishing near the bottom of the table with just three points and their title hopes already appear over.