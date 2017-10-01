EPL 2017-18: Kevin de Bruyne’s 67th-Minute Goal Seals 1-0 Win for Manchester City Over Chelsea

While City were without Aguero, Chelsea lost the services of top scorer Alvaro Morata to a hamstring injury in the first half.

New Delhi: Manchester City returned to top of the Premier League table after an impressive 1-0 win over defending champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was Kevin de Bruyne’s goal in the 67th-minute that separated the two sides. The victory helped Man City leapfrog arch-rivals Manchester United to take the numero uno position.

City were without striker Sergio Aguero, who on Thursday sustained rib injuries in a car crash in Amsterdam, but that did not stop Pep Guardiola’s side from registering a win as they looked impressive and better side throughout the game.

Man City came into the contest having defeated Liverpool, Watford and Crystal Palace 5-0, 6-0 and 5-0 respectively. However, against Chelsea, things were expected to be little challenging but Guardiola’s team made sure they continue their winning streak.

“He stopped before it became a serious injury, he said he’d prefer to stop himself before risking a bad injury,” Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte was quoted as saying BBC.

“For sure there is a disappointment for the result but I think when two great teams play these games anything can happen. I’m pleased with the commitment. Today we gave everything. The most important thing is to see your players gave you everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Guardiola was satisfied with his side’s performance.

“We are so happy. The most important thing is to win the game but the way we played, especially in the second half, was pleasing. We had control and in the second half we adjusted our possession and the way we attacked. They could not play and had to do long balls,” he said.

City now faces Stoke City on October 14 while Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace on the same day.