EPL 2017/18: Jose Mourinho Upset After Manchester United’s Shock Loss Against Huddersfield

Huddersfield's goals, scored by Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, were a direct result of disastrous mistakes by United's Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof.

New Delhi: Jose Mourinho has criticised his players following Manchester United shock defeat in Premier League defeat at Huddersfield Town. United were beaten for the first time this season, while promoted Huddersfield’s 2-1 win marked their first top- flight victory over their illustrious visitors since 1952.

“In the first half I was waiting for it,” said Mourinho, whose side replied through substitute Marcus Rashford.

“It was Mata and Victor, but it could have been another because the attitude was really poor.

“When I lose matches, I like to lose because the opponent was better, had more quality. When you lose because of attitude, that is really bad.

“I heard Ander Herrera in an interview saying the attitude and desire was poor. Oh my God.

“When a player says that and a player feels that, I think they should then all go to the press conference and explain why, because I cannot explain that.”

Mourinho’s team had only conceded two league goals, in a 2-2 draw at Stoke City in early September, before Saturday’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium. But the United manager was more concerned by the fact it was the first time in his 15 months in charge that he had detected such a poor attitude.

“I don’t even remember a friendly match where our attitude was so poor,” he said.

“Of course it concerns me, yes, because if it happened today, why can’t it happen tomorrow?

“It was a surprise, but it is reality. It was a surprise, yes, but it happened. For me it is quite easy and simple to say the team that deserved to win won.

“They played like I like. They played with everything they have, like I like and like it has to be. They played with everything: aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice.

“They played with everything and we didn’t. So the team that deserved to win won. Simple.”

(With PTI inputs)