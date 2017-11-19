EPL 2017-18: Arsenal Beat Tottenham as Manchester United Thrash Newcastle United

Arsenal showed its best performance of the season to secure its 2-0 win in the North London derby

New Delhi: Arsenal scored two goals in opening half to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, thus gaining three points in the English Premier League’s 12th round.

German defender Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for Arsenal 36 minutes into the match, held at Emirates Stadium. Then it was Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, who scored the second goal just five minutes later to secure the home win for Arsenal.

After this victory, Arsenal holds the sixth position in the table with 22 points, on goal difference behind Liverpool.

Despite the away defeat, Tottenham remains in the fourth place with 23 points, two points behind third-placed Chelsea.

In a different match, Manchester United came from behind to thrash Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford. The match also marked the comeback of United stars Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned from the hamstring injury and knee ligament injury respectively.

Newcastle took the early lead in the game when United’s defender Victor Lindelof slipped trying to deal with DeAndre Yedlin’s cut-back, allowing Gayle to stroke home in the 14th minute. However, as expected United bounced back in the game shortly and it was Pogba, who gave a tremendous performance as the home side dominate the proceedings after conceding a goal.

The Red Devils bounced back in style as Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling scored a goal each to give a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half. Later, Pogba and Romelu Lukaku scored a goal each in the second half as United extended their unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the PL to 23 games (won 13, drew 10); their longest streak since October 2011 (a run of 25).

Jose Mourinho’s side remains in the second place with 26 points, eight points behind leader Manchester City. (With IANS inputs)