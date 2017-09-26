EPL 2017-18: Arsenal Beat West Brom 2-0 as Alexandre Lacazette Scores Twice

With this win, Arsenal moves to seventh in the table with three wins, one draw and two defeats against their name.

New Delhi: Alexandre Lacazette emerged as the only scorer from his side as Arsenal beat West Brom 2-0 to stay unbeaten at Emirates Stadium thus far. This was Gunners’ third consecutive win at home.

Interestingly, the French striker has scored in each of Arsenal’s home wins this season and he continued his good effort. In the 20th minute, Lacazette headed into an open net to open the scoring for his side.

West Brom did try to level the score but all in vain as at the halftime Arsenal were leading 1-0.

In the second half, Lacazette doubled his scoring and Arsenal’s lead after netting a goal in 67th minute from a penalty past Ben Foster.

After Lacazette’s double delight Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said that he is improving after every game.

“He gets stronger in every game. Good first touch and movement. He is young and just arrived in England. The physical demands are very high,” Wenger was quoted as saying by BBC.

