EPL 2016-17: Liverpool, Manchester qualify for Champions League, Arsenal finish fifth

It was the final day of English Premier League 2016-17 and it was full of action as we witnessed many goals. While some teams were just playing for pride, Liverpool and Arsenal were fighting for fourth position to qualify for the Champions League.

It was Liverpool who prevailed in the end as they defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 to finish their season at fourth position and seal the berth for Champions League. It was Georginio Wijnaldum who scored to give Liverpool the lead in first half added time with a ferocious shot.

Just six minutes after the restart, Philippe Coutinho scored second of the match with an excellent free kick and Adam Lallana put the last nail in coffin on 56 minutes when he scored third of the match to make sure that Liverpool register victory comfortably. Also Read: Juventus beat Crotone to clinch sixth successive Serie A title

In a different match, ten-man Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 but Wenger’s team still missed out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification by one point. Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey scored one goal each for Arsenal, while, Romelu Lukeku scored from the penalty spot for Everton.

Other than missing the UCL spot, Arsenal will also miss Laurent Koscielny in the FA Cup final as the central defender was shown red for a challenge on Enner Valencia in the 14th minute. Gabriel Paulista will also be doubtful to play for the Gunners in final as he departed on a stretcher because of injury.

Elsewhere, Manchester City ended their season at 3rd spot as they register a superb 5-0 victory over Watford, while, Manchester United finished their season on high by defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 . Also Check: Manchester United to become first team to earn £1billion in EPL prize money despite sixth place finish

Tottenham Hotspur achieved an enthralling 7-1 victory over relegated Hull courtesy four goals by Harry Kane. Tottenham finished on second as Chelsea, who were crowned the EPL champions even before the league ended, came back from behind to defeat Sunderland 5-1 on the final day of the 2016-17 season.