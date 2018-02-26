EPG Report on India-Nepal to be widely accepted

The coordinator of the Indian side representing the Eminent Persons Group or EPG, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has said that the report on India, Nepal treaties will be widely accepted. Koshiyari held a press conference in Kathmandu after the seventh round of EPG meeting asserted that the impact of the report will be positive. The joint mechanism formed by India and Nepal in 2016 to review the treaties between the two countries is heading for its conclusion with the preparatory task of report making initiated. The Eminent Persons Group which will be expiring after Four months will hold its next meeting by end of March in New Delhi.