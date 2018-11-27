Envoy to honour Premji with highest French civilian award

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler will confer global software major Wipro Chairman Azim Premji with the highest French civilian award Chevalier del la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) on Wednesday here, said its consulate on Tuesday.

"The award is in recognition of Premji's contribution to developing the IT (Information Technology) industry in India, his economic outreach in France and his contribution to society as a philanthropist through the Azim Premji Foundation and University," said the consulate in a statement here.

Ziegler said it would be a privilege for him to confer the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honour on renowned tech magnate and philanthropist Premji.

The 73-year-old Bengaluru-based Premji is a billionaire with $15.6 billion net worth and gave the fifth-highest amount ($8 billion) to charity.

Ziegler will also meet representatives of 30 French innovative firms in the city on Wednesday evening.

The firms include early stage and large technology firms specialising and developing digital solutions in artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security, cloud computing, connected devices, machine learning and super-computing.

Large French digital firms have a footprint in India, employing over 1,30,000 people at their research and development (R&D) centres and facilities.

"The meeting will facilitate the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem that draws inspiration from the French Tech movement, a global community made up of a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors, engineers and innovators under one banner," added the statement.

"Ziegler's two-day visit to India's tech hub will foster the partnership between the two countries in IT and innovation," it said.

The French envoy will also attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday in the city centre and attend a leadership meeting on the campus of global software major Infosys in the city's southern outskirts.

In June 2018, Infosys opened a digital centre of excellence at Marseille expanding its footprint in France.

