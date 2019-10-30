Environmentalist urges BCCI to change Delhi as venue for India-Bangladesh T-20I match owing air quality

Environmentalist Ravina Kohli wrote to BCCI to change Delhi as venue of India-Bangladesh 1st T-20 match. While speaking to ANI on the matter she said, "We have been pleading all the sponsors and all organised sports authorities including BCCI to take air quality into consideration before scheduling any professional or amateur sporting events. Whether it is government's 'Run for Unity' or T20 match, IPL or school's sports day or any huge marathon that involves thousands of people." She further said, "We have been requesting people to make these decisions for a while now and this year, the air quality has become so bad after Diwali. It is morally and ethically incorrect to give permission to any sportsperson as it will be violation of human rights. I mean, we don't even get the basic right of clean air. You're putting cricketers and spectators at such risk."