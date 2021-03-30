‘Environment should change’: Kavinder Gupta on tricolour hoisting on J&K’s govt buildings

Jammu (J&K), Mar 30 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in Jammu, the former deputy chief minister of J&K, Kavinder Gupta spoke about hoisting of tricolour in the Union Territory. Gupta said, “It is unfortunate that even we couldn't find a single man there (in Kashmir) who hails Mother India even after spending crores of rupees in the last 70 years. But the situation has changed now.” “After Article 370 repeal, shutdowns and incidents of stone-pelting have stopped. Now we need to teach patriotism. Indian flag is our pride and it is not good if it isn’t hoisted in Kashmir. With changed situation, environment should change there,” he added. As per District Information and Public Relations Centre, Pursuant to Government directions, DC Anantnag issued a circular for hoisting of National Flag on all government buildings and offices in district. It has been impressed upon all district, sectoral, tehsil and block level officers to ensure compliance.