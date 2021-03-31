Will ensure remunerative prices and boost India’s brand in food processing: Javadekar
New Delhi, Mar 31 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on March 31, during the union cabinet briefing the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar spoke about the announcement made for food processing industry. Javadekar said, “Today, Product Linked Incentive (PLI) announced for food processing industry. Decision taken to ensure remunerative prices and build India brand in food processing, increasing the employment potential and making it global and manufacturing champion.”