Will ensure no sanitation worker dies cleaning sewers: CM Gehlot

Addressing the cleanliness session at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "In Rajasthan, state government will provide equipments for sewerage chamber cleaning so that no one dies while cleaning sewerage chamber. There will be no constraint of money for this purpose."

He directed the officials to make a work plan for this and implement it within a year. "Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt about clean and pure India. Gandhi always thought about the welfare of the last person in the row. Our government is working according to the ideals and principles of Gandhi.On this occasion, Gehlot also honoured sanitation workers who have done remarkable work in cleanliness and released the posters related to "say no to polythene" campaign and waste collection and a booklet regarding sanitation manual.