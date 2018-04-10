Will ensure fair elections take place in India: Zuckerberg at senate hearing

Testifying before U.S. senators in the wake of Facebook's data breach scandal and foreign interference in election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told them that his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries. "2018 is an important year for the whole world. Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections. We'll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe," Zuckerberg said. "One of my greatest regrets is we were slow in identifying the Russian operations in 2016," he admitted.