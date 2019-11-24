If we get enough time to prepare for Test cricket, will do anything for it: Virat Kohli

India registered a massive win against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test match by innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. Team India skipper Virat Kohli conducted a press conference in which he said that if the team gets enough time to prepare, we are willing to do anything that is required to take up test cricket in any manner. With this, India also won team's first ever Day/Night Test match played with pink ball. India has won the series with the victory.