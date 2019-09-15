Enough jobs in India but few skilled people: MoS Gangwar

Minister of State (Independent charge) Labour and Employment, Santosh K Gangwar sparked a controversy on employment situation in India. He said that there are enough jobs in the country but jobseekers in India are not qualified enough. Gangwar said, "Desh mein rozgaar ki kami nahi hai. Humare Uttar Bharat mein jo recruitment karne aate hain is baat ka sawaal karte hain ki jis padd (position) ke liye hum rakh rahe hain uski quality ka vyakti humein kum milta hai."