Enormous good done by US in Afghanistan: EAM

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar appreciated the United States for doing enormous good in Afghanistan but said that "those gains are not being reflected in general discourse." While speaking at the session, EAM said, "The US had an 18-year military commitment in Afghanistan. And frankly, I can't think any other country is capable of such a commitment." "An enormous good was done in Afghanistan. Today I don't see that reflected in discourse. Now how do we maintain those gains? To me, that's the big challenge," the External Affairs Minister said during a conversation at Council on Foreign Relations here with former US ambassador to India Frank G. Wisner," he added.