‘Enlarged Green Stripe’: Union Min Says Kejriwal Insulted Flag

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday, 27 May, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the national flag, alleging that the flag depicted behind Kejriwal in his television addresses depicted an enlarged green stripe and less of the white stripe.

In a letter written in Hindi, addressed to Delhi Governor Anil Baijal, Patel said, “Every time Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi on live television, my attention is diverted to the national flag behind Kejriwal’s seat,” which to him, “seems against his dignity and constitutional character.”

Patel said that the flag seems as if it was set up as a decoration. He alleged that the white stripe of the flag seem to have been reduced and been replaced with green stripe, which Patel said, violated the Home Ministry’s rules of the depiction of the national flag.

Arvind Kejriwal has regularly addressed the people of Delhi, to share the relief measures, lockdown rules, and other important announcements.

On Wednesday, 26 May, Kejriwal had said it’s the Centre’s responsibility to provide vaccines and not the states’, as he pointed to the acute shortage of doses in the national capital amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Patel further said that Kejriwal has intentionally or unintentionally ignored the problem, which is why he is bringing the matter to his attention.

Meanwhile, India reported 1.86 lakh new COVID cases and 3,660 deaths in the past 24 hours.

