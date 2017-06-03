Enjoyed training with Sean Murphy: Saqib Saleem

London, June 3 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem was on a strict training programme under international celebrity trainer Sean Murphy.
Murphy is a London based fitness expert and trainer, who has a massive following and has worked with several international celebrities including Robert Downey Jr.
"Yes it's true that I trained with Sean Murphy when I was in London. I was on a very strict programme and I enjoyed it so much that I made sure that Huma also gets trained under him," Saqib said in a statement.
"So we use to have collective training session in the morning for one hour and we predominantly made sure that we worked on us building our strength. He is a good trainer so whenever I go back to London I take that opportunity to train with him", he added.
Saqib and his sister Huma have worked together for the first time in the film "Dobaara: See Your Evil", which released on Friday.
The Prawaal Raman directorial is an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film "Oculus".
--IANS
intern/ks/bg