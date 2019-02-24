I enjoyed directing 'Lucifer': Prithviraj Sukumaran

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is making his directorial debut with "Lucifer", and hopes people appreciate his work behind the camera.

"I enjoyed the process of directing. Because fortunately, we didn't have any major obstacle," Prithviraj told IANS.

"It pretty much went according to the plan. Before we started, we had a plan in place and that is how it happened. I completely enjoyed it. I have given my best shot and I hope the people like what they see," he added.

In "Lucifer", Mohanlal plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally. The film also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

On the film front, he was recently seen in Malayalam project "Nine", which was his production venture with Sony Pictures India. He co-produced it with Sony Pictures India, which also marked the studio's foray into regional cinema in India.

Written and directed by Jenuse Mohamed, the sci-fi horror thriller narrates the story of a troubled father and his son. It is set against the backdrop of a global event that takes place over a period of nine days. Prithviraj plays Albert Louis, an astrophysicist working in a fictitious institute called ISRC. It released on February 7.

