English Premier League: Chelsea Stunned by Burnley, Manchester City Ease Past Brighton

Chelsea’s English Premier League title defence got off to a worst possible start as they were beaten by Burnley 2-3 at home on Saturday. Blues were down 0-3 at half-time after defender Gary Cahill was red carded in the 14th minute when he went for studs-up challenge on Steven Defour.

Blues never recovered after that and it was an uphill task for Antonio Conte men. They were reduced to nine men late in the second half when Cesc Fabregas was also dismissed following a second yellow card.

Despite going down to ten-man and then nine – Blues still showed a champions spirit and added two late goals thanks to substitute Alvaro Morata, who scored one and made one on his debut.

Chelsea have won the title five times in the Roman Abramovich era but have managed to retain it only once which happened under current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

On the other hand, Manchester City began their title quest after a comfortbale 2-0 win against Brighton. Goals from Sergio Aguero and an own goal helped Pep Guardiola’s men to all three points.

Huddersfield Town marked their top flight return with a brilliant 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent them top of the table, while Wayne Rooney bagged the winner on his Everton comeback in a 1-0 win over Stoke City.