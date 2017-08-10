English Premier League 2017 Season Preview: Action Begins

English Premier League is not the home of mega stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale or Neymar but still, it is often touted as the best football league on the planet. The reason — its unpredictability.

Perhaps in no other league around the world will one find a team, which is fighting a gruesome relegation battle on one hand and troubling the top teams on the other, day in day out. The perfect example, that is still fresh in the minds of everyone is that of Leicester City.



Not to forget the enormous spending prowess of almost all football teams in English top flight. In the official figures released by the English Football Association last season, relegated club Sunderland earned 90 million pounds as part of the broadcasting rights, which was more than what German giants Bayern Munich received for lifting the title. However, the good thing about this is that even bottom-placed clubs are able to spend money on players and that helps in reducing the gap between teams, which in turn aids in intensifying the competition.



And to add to that, the Premier League is the home of the best coaches in the world. When winners like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are in the same league, fireworks become a regular phenomenon.



These ‘egos’ hate to lose and they will go to any level to see their side come out on top. These are the few reasons why the upcoming season of the English Premier League could be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent memory.



THE CONTENDERS



Rarely one would find that there are four or five top contenders fighting for the rights to be called as the best in the country. The top sides in England leave no stone unturned to get the better of their rivals and this competition is all-set to get tougher this time around.



Defending champions Chelsea are one of the favourites to lift the title but they will find it difficult to successfully bring back the title to Stamford Bridge that Antonio Conte won by a huge margin of seven points in his first season in England.



The Blues squad is too thin for the manager's liking and he has not been impressed by the way the management has gone about the transfer business this summer. Unlike last season, Chelsea will be featuring in the Champions League as well and it can be said that the number of world class players in their ranks is not close to what it is required to challenge on so many fronts.



Having said that, Chelsea have splashed the cash to bring in Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger, Ethan Ampadu and Willy Caballero but they have let too many players fly away from the Bridge. Nemanja Matic, Nathan Ake, Juan Cuadrado, Asmir Begovic, Dominic Solanke are among 21 players who have either permanently left Chelsea or are out on loan for the season.



But Chelsea remain a force to reckon with in the league and one should discount them at their own peril. The champions won't let go of their title so easily and players like Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and Ngolo Kante will definitely have a big say in who becomes the Champion this season.



Chelsea's biggest rivals this season has to be the big spenders Manchester City for the league crown. Pep Guardiola's first season at helm didn't go as per plan as they finished 15 points adrift of the champions. The former Barcelona manager took note of his ageing squad and has completely revamped it in this summer window.



Manchester City have shelled out more than 200 million pounds to acquire the services of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Danilo and Douglas Luiz.



City let in 39 goals in the premier league last season, which was the third highest among the top 6 teams. This is the reason why Guardiola made sure that his defence is stacked with world class talents and that has resulted in big money signings of Goalkeeper Ederson, full-backs Danilo and Mendy.



City's attack is one of the best in the league as they possess the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and now they also have Portuguese magician Bernando Silva — who won the French League last year with Monaco.



City's cross town rivals Manchester United finished a lowly sixth in the league last term but they are among the top favourites for the title this year. The reason — their heavy spending and manager Jose Mourinho's second season record.

