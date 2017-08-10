English Premier League 2017-18 Full Schedule: Fixture List of the New Season

English Premier League is not the home of mega stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale or Neymar but still, it is often touted as the best football league on the planet. The reason — its unpredictability.

Perhaps in no other league around the world will one find a team, which is fighting a gruesome relegation battle on one hand and troubling the top teams on the other, day in day out. The perfect example, that is still fresh in the minds of everyone is that of Leicester City.



And to add to that, the Premier League is the home of the best coaches in the world. When winners like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are in the same league, fireworks become a regular phenomenon.



These ‘egos’ hate to lose and they will go to any level to see their side come out on top. These are the few reasons why the upcoming season of the English Premier League could be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent memory.



Full Schedule



Saturday, 12 August, 2017



Arsenal vs. Leicester City



Brighton vs. Manchester City



Chelsea vs. Burnley



Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town



Everton vs. Stoke City



Manchester United vs. West Ham United



Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Southampton vs. Swansea City



Watford vs. Liverpool



West Bromwich Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth



Saturday, 19 August, 2017



AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford



Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion



Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United



Leicester City vs. Brighton



Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace



Manchester City vs. Everton



Stoke City vs. Arsenal



Swansea City vs. Manchester United



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea



West Ham United vs. Southampton



Saturday, 26 August, 2017



AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City



Chelsea vs. Everton



Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City



Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton



Liverpool vs. Arsenal



Manchester United vs. Leicester City



Newcastle United vs. West Ham United



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley



Watford vs. Brighton



West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City



Saturday, 9 September, 2017



Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth



Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion



Burnley vs. Crystal Palace



Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Leicester City vs. Chelsea



Manchester City vs. Liverpool



Southampton vs. Watford



Stoke City vs. Manchester United



Swansea City vs. Newcastle United



West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town



Saturday, 16 September, 2017



AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton



Chelsea vs. Arsenal



Crystal Palace vs. Southampton



Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City



Liverpool vs. Burnley



Manchester United vs. Everton



Newcastle United vs. Stoke City



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City



Watford vs. Manchester City



West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United



Saturday, 23 September, 2017



Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion



Brighton vs. Newcastle United



Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town



Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth



Leicester City vs. Liverpool



Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace



Southampton vs. Manchester United



Stoke City vs. Chelsea



Swansea City vs. Watford



West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Saturday, 30 September, 2017



AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City



Arsenal vs. Brighton



Chelsea vs. Manchester City



Everton vs. Burnley



Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace



Newcastle United vs. Liverpool



Stoke City vs. Southampton



West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford



West Ham United vs. Swansea City



Saturday, 14 October, 2017



Brighton vs. Everton



Burnley vs. West Ham United



Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea



Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion



Liverpool vs. Manchester United



Manchester City vs. Stoke City



Southampton vs. Newcastle United



Swansea City vs. Huddersfield Town



Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth



Watford vs. Arsenal







Saturday, 21 October, 2017



Chelsea vs. Watford



Everton vs. Arsenal



Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United



Manchester City vs. Burnley



Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace



Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion



Stoke City vs. AFC Bournemouth



Swansea City vs. Leicester City



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool



West Ham United vs. Brighton



Saturday, 28 October , 2017



AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea



Arsenal vs. Swansea City



Brighton vs. Southampton



Burnley vs. Newcastle United



Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United



Leicester City vs. Everton



Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town



Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Watford vs. Stoke City



West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City



Saturday, 4 November, 2017



Chelsea vs. Manchester United

