English Premier League 2017-18 Full Schedule: Fixture List of the New Season

    English Premier League is not the home of mega stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale or Neymar but still, it is often touted as the best football league on the planet. The reason — its unpredictability.

    Perhaps in no other league around the world will one find a team, which is fighting a gruesome relegation battle on one hand and troubling the top teams on the other, day in day out. The perfect example, that is still fresh in the minds of everyone is that of Leicester City.


    And to add to that, the Premier League is the home of the best coaches in the world. When winners like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are in the same league, fireworks become a regular phenomenon.


    These ‘egos’ hate to lose and they will go to any level to see their side come out on top. These are the few reasons why the upcoming season of the English Premier League could be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent memory.


    Saturday, 12 August, 2017


    Arsenal vs. Leicester City


    Brighton vs. Manchester City


    Chelsea vs. Burnley


    Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town


    Everton vs. Stoke City


    Manchester United vs. West Ham United


    Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Southampton vs. Swansea City


    Watford vs. Liverpool


    West Bromwich Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Saturday, 19 August, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford


    Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United


    Leicester City vs. Brighton


    Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace


    Manchester City vs. Everton


    Stoke City vs. Arsenal


    Swansea City vs. Manchester United


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea


    West Ham United vs. Southampton


    Saturday, 26 August, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City


    Chelsea vs. Everton


    Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City


    Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton


    Liverpool vs. Arsenal


    Manchester United vs. Leicester City


    Newcastle United vs. West Ham United


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley


    Watford vs. Brighton


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City


    Saturday, 9 September, 2017


    Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Burnley vs. Crystal Palace


    Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Leicester City vs. Chelsea


    Manchester City vs. Liverpool


    Southampton vs. Watford


    Stoke City vs. Manchester United


    Swansea City vs. Newcastle United


    West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town


    Saturday, 16 September, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton


    Chelsea vs. Arsenal


    Crystal Palace vs. Southampton


    Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City


    Liverpool vs. Burnley


    Manchester United vs. Everton


    Newcastle United vs. Stoke City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City


    Watford vs. Manchester City


    West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United


    Saturday, 23 September, 2017


    Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Brighton vs. Newcastle United


    Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town


    Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Leicester City vs. Liverpool


    Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace


    Southampton vs. Manchester United


    Stoke City vs. Chelsea


    Swansea City vs. Watford


    West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Saturday, 30 September, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City


    Arsenal vs. Brighton


    Chelsea vs. Manchester City


    Everton vs. Burnley


    Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace


    Newcastle United vs. Liverpool


    Stoke City vs. Southampton


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford


    West Ham United vs. Swansea City


    Saturday, 14 October, 2017


    Brighton vs. Everton


    Burnley vs. West Ham United


    Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea


    Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Liverpool vs. Manchester United


    Manchester City vs. Stoke City


    Southampton vs. Newcastle United


    Swansea City vs. Huddersfield Town


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Watford vs. Arsenal



    Saturday, 21 October, 2017


    Chelsea vs. Watford


    Everton vs. Arsenal


    Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United


    Manchester City vs. Burnley


    Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace


    Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Stoke City vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Swansea City vs. Leicester City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool


    West Ham United vs. Brighton


    Saturday, 28 October , 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea


    Arsenal vs. Swansea City


    Brighton vs. Southampton


    Burnley vs. Newcastle United


    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United


    Leicester City vs. Everton


    Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town


    Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Watford vs. Stoke City


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City


    Saturday, 4 November, 2017


    Chelsea vs. Manchester United


    Everton vs. Watford


    Huddersfield Town vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Manchester City vs. Arsenal


    Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Southampton vs. Burnley


    Stoke City vs. Leicester City


    Swansea City vs. Brighton


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace


    West Ham United vs. Liverpool


    Saturday, 18 November, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town


    Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Brighton vs. Stoke City


    Burnley vs. Swansea City


    Crystal Palace vs. Everton


    Leicester City vs. Manchester City


    Liverpool vs. Southampton


    Manchester United vs. Newcastle United


    Watford vs. West Ham United


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea



    Saturday, 25 November, 2017


    Burnley vs. Arsenal


    Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City


    Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City


    Liverpool vs. Chelsea


    Manchester United vs. Brighton


    Newcastle United vs. Watford


    Southampton vs. Everton


    Swansea City vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion


    West Ham United vs. Leicester City


    Tuesday, 28 November, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley


    Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town


    Brighton vs. Crystal Palace


    Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Watford vs. Manchester United


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United


    Wednesday, 29 November, 2017


    Chelsea vs. Swansea City


    Everton vs. West Ham United


    Manchester City vs. Southampton


    Stoke City vs. Liverpool


    Saturday, 2 December, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton


    Arsenal vs. Manchester United


    Brighton vs. Liverpool


    Chelsea vs. Newcastle United


    Everton vs. Huddersfield Town


    Leicester City vs. Burnley


    Manchester City vs. West Ham United


    Stoke City vs. Swansea City


    Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace



    Saturday, 9 December, 2017


    Burnley vs. Watford


    Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton


    Liverpool vs. Everton


    Manchester United vs. Manchester City


    Newcastle United vs. Leicester City


    Southampton vs. Arsenal


    Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City


    West Ham United vs. Chelsea


    Tuesday, 12 December, 2017


    Burnley vs. Stoke City


    Crystal Palace vs. Watford


    Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea


    Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Swansea City vs. Manchester City


    West Ham United vs. Arsenal


    Wednesday, 13 December, 2017


    Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Newcastle United vs. Everton


    Southampton vs. Leicester City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton


    Saturday, 16 December, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool


    Arsenal vs. Newcastle United


    Brighton vs. Burnley


    Chelsea vs. Southampton


    Everton vs. Swansea City


    Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace


    Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Stoke City vs. West Ham United


    Watford vs. Huddersfield Town


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United



    Saturday, 23 December, 2017


    Arsenal vs. Liverpool


    Brighton vs. Watford


    Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Everton vs. Chelsea


    Leicester City vs. Manchester United


    Manchester City vs. AFC. Bournemouth


    Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town


    Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace


    West Ham United vs. Newcastle United


    Tuesday, 26 December, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United


    Chelsea vs. Brighton


    Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal


    Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City


    Liverpool vs. Swansea City


    Manchester United vs. Burnley


    Newcastle United vs. Manchester City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton


    Watford vs. Leicester City


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton


    Saturday, 30 December, 2017


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton


    Chelsea vs. Stoke City


    Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City


    Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley


    Liverpool vs. Leicester City


    Manchester United vs. Southampton


    Newcastle United vs. Brighton


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United


    Watford vs. Swansea City


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal


    Monday, 1 January, 2018


    Arsenal vs. Chelsea


    Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Burnley vs. Liverpool


    Everton vs. Manchester United


    Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town


    Manchester City vs. Watford


    Southampton vs. Crystal Palace


    Stoke City vs. Newcastle United


    Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion



    Saturday, 13 January, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal


    Chelsea vs. Leicester City


    Crystal Palace vs. Burnley


    Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United


    Liverpool vs. Manchester City


    Manchester United vs. Stoke City


    Newcastle United vs. Swansea City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton


    Watford vs. Southampton


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton


    Saturday, 20 January, 2018


    Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace


    Brighton vs. Chelsea


    Burnley vs. Manchester United


    Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Leicester City vs. Watford


    Manchester City vs. Newcastle United


    Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town


    Swansea City vs. Liverpool


    West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Tuesday, 30 January, 2018


    Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool


    Swansea City vs. Arsenal


    West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace


    Wednesday, 31 January, 2018


    Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Everton vs. Leicester City


    Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Newcastle United vs. Burnley


    Southampton vs. Brighton


    Stoke City vs. Watford


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United



    Saturday, 3 February, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Stoke City


    Arsenal vs. Everton


    Brighton vs. West Ham United


    Burnley vs. Manchester City


    Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United


    Leicester City vs. Swansea City


    Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town


    Watford vs. Chelsea


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton


    Saturday, 10 February, 2018


    Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Everton vs. Crystal Palace


    Huddersfield Town vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Manchester City vs. Leicester City


    Newcastle United vs. Manchester United


    Southampton vs. Liverpool


    Stoke City vs. Brighton


    Swansea City vs. Burnley


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal


    West Ham United vs. Watford


    Saturday, 24 February, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United


    Arsenal vs. Manchester City


    Brighton vs. Swansea City


    Burnley vs. Southampton


    Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Leicester City vs. Stoke City


    Liverpool vs. West Ham United


    Manchester United vs. Chelsea


    Watford vs. Everton


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Huddersfield Town


    Saturday, 3 March, 2018


    Brighton vs. Arsenal


    Burnley vs. Everton


    Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United


    Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Liverpool vs. Newcastle United


    Manchester City vs. Chelsea


    Southampton vs. Stoke City


    Swansea City vs. West Ham United


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town


    Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion



    Saturday, 10 March, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Arsenal vs. Watford


    Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace


    Everton vs. Brighton


    Huddersfield Town vs. Swansea City


    Manchester United vs. Liverpool


    Newcastle United vs. Southampton


    Stoke City vs. Manchester City


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City


    West Ham United vs. Burnley


    Saturday, 17 March, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Burnley vs. Chelsea


    Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace


    Leicester City vs. Arsenal


    Liverpool vs. Watford


    Manchester City vs. Brighton


    Stoke City vs. Everton


    Swansea City vs. Southampton


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United


    West Ham United vs. Manchester United


    Saturday, 31 March, 2018


    Arsenal vs. Stoke City


    Brighton vs. Leicester City


    Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool


    Everton vs. Manchester City


    Manchester United vs. Swansea City


    Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town


    Southampton vs. West Ham United


    Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley


    Saturday, 7 April, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace


    Arsenal vs. Southampton


    Brighton vs. Huddersfield Town


    Chelsea vs. West Ham United


    Everton vs. Liverpool


    Leicester City vs. Newcastle United


    Manchester City vs. Manchester United


    Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Watford vs. Burnley


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Swansea City



    Saturday, 14 April, 2018


    Burnley vs. Leicester City


    Crystal Palace vs. Brighton


    Huddersfield Town vs. Watford


    Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Newcastle United vs. Arsenal


    Southampton vs. Chelsea


    Swansea City vs. Everton


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City


    West Ham United vs. Stoke City


    Saturday, 21 April, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United


    Arsenal vs. West Ham United


    Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur


    Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town


    Everton vs. Newcastle United


    Leicester City vs. Southampton


    Manchester City vs. Swansea City


    Stoke City vs. Burnley


    Watford vs. Crystal Palace


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool


    Saturday, 28 April, 2018


    Burnley vs. Brighton


    Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City


    Huddersfield Town vs. Everton


    Liverpool vs. Stoke City


    Manchester United vs. Arsenal


    Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Swansea City vs. Chelsea


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford


    West Ham United vs. Manchester City


    Saturday, 5 May, 2018


    AFC Bournemouth vs. Swansea City


    Arsenal vs. Burnley


    Brighton vs. Manchester United


    Chelsea vs. Liverpool


    Everton vs. Southampton


    Leicester City vs. West Ham United


    Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town


    Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace


    Watford vs. Newcastle United


    West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur



    Sunday, 13 May, 2018


    Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth


    Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion


    Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal


    Liverpool vs. Brighton


    Manchester United vs. Watford


    Newcastle United vs. Chelsea


    Southampton vs. Manchester City


    Swansea City vs. Stoke City


    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City


    West Ham United vs. Everton