English Premier League 2017/18 Points Table & Team Standings

The 26th edition of English Premier League is underway. The 2017/18 season of EPL began on August 12 with Arsenal registering a 4-3 win over Leicester City. Manchester United, thanks to their superior goal difference, currently lead the EPL team standings with six points. Apart from them Huddersfield and West Bromwich, who are at the second and third place, have won two matches each as well and are undefeated thus far.

Defending champions Chelsea have won one and lost as many so far. They suffered a 3-2 defeat against Burnley and then bounced back to win their last match 2-1 against Spurs. Swansea, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham are yet to open their winning account.

This is just the beginning of a long season, and as the tournament proceeds, understandably, the EPL points table will witness a lot of changes.

Check updated English Premier League 2017-18 Points Table below

EPL 2017/18 features three new teams. Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town. These teams replace Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City in the Championship last season to book their respective Premier League berths.

At the end of the season, which ends on May 13, 2018, top four teams will qualify for the UEFA Champions League while three teams will compete in the Europa League. Meanwhile, teams finishing at last three places will drop to the Championship.