English Premier League 2017-18: Sergio Aguero Targets Early Manchester City Return After Breaking Rib in Car Crash

Aguero suffered the injury when the taxi he was travelling in crashed in Amsterdam on September 28, leaving the City striker facing up to six weeks on the sidelines. Aguero missed City's 1-0 win at Chelsea, as well as Argentina's two World Cup qualifiers. Aguero is one goal short of equalling the club's all-time scoring record.

New Delhi: Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is pushing for inclusion in the Citizens squad to face Stoke City on Saturday in what would be a surprise early return from the rib injury the striker suffered in a car crash less than two weeks ago.

Aguero suffered the injury when the taxi he was travelling in crashed in Amsterdam on September 28, leaving the City striker facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as the injury saw Aguero miss City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea, as well as Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers.

However, Aguero, who is one goal short of equalling the club’s all-time scoring record, has revealed that not only is he is back in training, but he might even declare himself fit for Saturday’s home game.

A total of six goals in five games during September took Aguero to a total of 176 for the club, and one more will equal the City record, set by Eric Brook between 1928 and 1939.

Meanwhile, City are wary of rushing back the 29-year-old too quickly, as they are conscious that a further blow to the ribs could cause more damage if the injury has not healed properly, and will leave a decision on his availability as late as possible.