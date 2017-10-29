England's Rose creates golf history at WGC-HSBC Champions

Shanghai, Oct 29 (IANS) England's Justin Rose produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of golf by overcoming an eight-shot deficit to win the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament here on Sunday.

The Olympic gold medallist started the day tied for fourth place with world number one Dustin Johnson of the United States seemingly in a commanding position as he was six clear at the start of the day.

The day however took a dramatic twist with Johnson struggling to get his game going. Unlike the last three days where he marked his card with a total of 22 birdies, the American failed to get a single birdie on the day.

Rose was still trailing by six strokes at the turn but fired five birdies for a 31 on the back nine to sign off with a five-under-par 67.

The Englishman's winning total of 14-under-par 274 was enough to give him a two-shot victory over Johnson, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka of the United States, who shared the second place.

India's S.S.P. Chawrasia meanwhile, closed with a 72 to take a share of the 31st place while Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Gavin Green of Malaysia signed off in tied-38th place after a final round 77.

--IANS

ajb/bg