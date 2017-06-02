England's Chris Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy

London, June 2 (IANS) After sustaining a side strain during England's opener against Bangladesh, all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Woakes was forced off the field after bowling just two overs, and did not return on Thursday, a match England won by eight wickets.

Scans revealed the injury was serious enough to end his tournament. England are yet to name a replacement for him.

"He was chomping at the bit to play," England captain Eoin Morgan said after the match.

"If we rushed him, he might have played the last game of the (South Africa) one-day series but we didn't want to rush him," he added.

