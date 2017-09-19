England vs Windies Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch 1st ODI in Manchester

New Delhi: After an intriguing Test series and one-off T20I match, England and Windies lock horns in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first ODI takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The ODI between England and Windies is scheduled to begin 5:00 pm IST, preceded by the toss at 4:30 PM. Apparently, it is a day-night match.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and on its HD channel as well while live streaming is available on Hotstar.

Live Updates/Scorecard

You can also track live match score and ball-by-ball commentary on India.com’s LIVE SCORECARD.

Quick Preview

England will look to get back to winning ways as they square off against Windies in the opening ODI. After winning the three-match Tests series 2-1, England lost the one-off T20I.

Win in the shortest format would have boosted Windies’ confidence as they look to seal their World Cup spot. To ensure direct qualification for the world cup, Windies face an uphill task as they need to win this series 5-0 or 4-0 to move to the eighth spot in the rankings.

With the return Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, Windies will be hoping for a fine performance from the experienced duo.

Teams:

Windies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins, Jerome Taylor.

England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett.