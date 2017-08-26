England vs Windies 2nd Test: Visitors End Day 1 in Good Position Despite Ben Stokes Ton

Recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took four wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs and his new-ball partner Kemar Roach four for 71 in 19.5.

Leeds: WIndies were 19 for one in reply to England’s first-innings 258, a deficit of 239 runs, at stumps on the first day of the second Test at Headingley.

Kraigg Brathwaite was 13 not out and nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo one not out.

Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes made exactly 100 and captain Joe Root, who won the toss, 59 as he led his country for the first time on his Yorkshire home ground.

Both batsmen, however, were dropped in the slips on single figures. All-rounder Stokes was dropped for a second time on 98 when a simple chance was shelled at mid-on.

Those three misses, which equated to 142 runs, took the edge off an improved West Indies bowling effort.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 209-run victory in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain completed inside three days at Edgbaston last week.

Both the second Test at Headingley and the series finale at Lord’s are taking place during standard hours with a conventional red ball.