England vs West Indies: Shai Hope's record-breaking ton guides visitors to a remarkable victory

West Indies scale down 322 on the final day of the 2nd Test as Shai Hope's ton foster the visitors to draw level in the Test series against England

Leeds: West Indies chased down 322 on the final day for a remarkable victory against all expectations in the second test against England on Tuesday.

Shai Hope carried West Indies home at Headingley with a personal milestone as he became the first man in more than 500 first-class games at the Leeds ground to make a century in both innings.

He was 118 not out in the second innings as West Indies made 322-5, winning by five wickets at the very end of the final session of the match when all three results were still possible. Jermaine Blackwood helped Hope take the team to victory with a breezy 41 off 45 balls and opener Kraigg Brathwaite did much of the tough early work against the new ball for his 95.

West Indies last won a test in England 17 years ago, but more than just ending that dire run in England, this was one of the team's most memorable triumphs anywhere.

It was an astonishing turnaround after West Indies lost the first test by an innings and 209 runs inside three days. In that humiliation at Edgbaston, the tourists lost 19 wickets in a day and weren't given a hope at Headingley.

On Tuesday, the West Indians got 317 of the 322 runs they needed on the final day. They also made the second-highest fourth-innings total ever at Headingley to win a test.

Illustrating the scale of the achievement, only Don Bradman's Australia team in 1948 " a team known as 'The Invincibles' " have made more runs in the fourth innings to win a test in Leeds.

The victory levelled the West Indies' three-match series against England at 1-1, with a huge boost for a West Indian team desperate for some good news. View More