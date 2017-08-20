England vs West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action but allowed to bowl in 2nd Test

Primarily an opening batsman, occasional off-spinner Brathwaite bowled just six wicketless overs for six runs as England surged to a thumping win inside three days in Birmingham on Saturday.

>Birmingham: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action during an innings and 209-run defeat by England in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Primarily an opening batsman, occasional off-spinner Brathwaite bowled just six wicketless overs for six runs as England surged to a thumping win inside three days in Birmingham on Saturday.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Windies' team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 24-year-old's bowling action," said an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement issued Sunday.

Brathwaite remains free to bowl in international cricket ahead of the results of a test on his action, which must take place within a fortnight, according to ICC regulations.

That means he could bowl when the West Indies bid to level the three-match series in the second Test at Headingley starting Friday.

The 24-year-old has taken 12 wickets in his 38-Test career, with half of those coming in a single haul of six for 29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in October 2015. View More