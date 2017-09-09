England vs West Indies: James Anderson's form can help him rise to being highest wicket-taking pacer in Tests

Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and now James Anderson. Jimmy has joined the 500 club.

Lord's roared and rose as one. Seconds before Anderson had splayed Kraigg Brathwaite's stumps, a trademark inswinger satisfyingly pegging the middle pole back. England's most successful seamer had smiled broadly and run towards his teammates.

He becomes only the third fast bowler to reach such lofty heights, only the sixth bowler in total " a milestone completed in pleasingly symmetrical fashion to the wicket that started it all 5,223 days ago.

The opening batsman bowled by Anderson at Lord's on that occasion was Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen, unaware that 14 years, three months and 17 days later his would be the first name on a list of 500.

Anderson has taken his 500 wickets at an average of 27.64, establishing himself as the world's undisputed swing king in the process, although things have not always been so easy.

The turning point though seemed to come in 2008, as he and now established new ball partner, Stuart Broad, were brought in to replace Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard against New Zealand at Wellington.

From there he has barely looked back, 431 of his 500 wickets coming after that date, the perennial scourge of many an opposition batsman.

Given how well his bowling suits English conditions it is perhaps no surprise that he has prospered at home, taking 65% of his wickets there, with the matches accounting for 59% of his career Tests.

However, it would be very wrong to accuse him of not producing the same brilliance overseas. While he has struggled at times, he finished as the leading wicket-taker on either side in England's triumphant Ashes win in 2010-11, taking 24 scalps at an average of 26.04. And when England overcame India on their home turf in 2012, he finished with 10 more wickets than any other seamer in the series, MS Dhoni ultimately labelling him as the crucial difference between the two sides.

There had been worries that age was starting to catch up with Anderson, a few niggling injuries coming into play, but this summer he has appeared a man reborn, injury-free and bowling at his best.

It is this longevity that has been one of his crucial weapons, an easily repeatable action that has not put too much strain on his body over the years. His other crucial weapon has, of course, been his control of the swinging ball, the lack of discernible change in action between his inswinger and outswinger making him a fiendish prospect for batsmen.

The man he has dismissed the most? Step forward Australia's banana-eating champion Peter Siddle, his victim 11 times " although the rather more vaunted duo of Michael Clarke and Sachin Tendulkar sit next on that list with nine dismissals each.

By the close of play, Anderson had made it to 501 wickets. Kieran Powell was the victim this time, with a near-unplayable delivery clipping the top of his off-stump.

It meant he finished the day with 18 more needed to catch Walsh, with McGrath 44 ahead of that. That means he needs just 63 wickets to become the leading fast bowler of all time in Tests " a milestone that in this kind of form suddenly doesn't seem all that far away. View More