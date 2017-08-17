England vs West Indies day-night Test at Edgbaston, Live cricket score and updates

Catch all the live scores and updates from Day one of the day-night Test between England and West Indies.

>Preview: Mark Stoneman will be the lone change to England's side for the start of the first Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday, captain Joe Root announced.

Surrey opener Stoneman, 30, was all set for a Test debut the moment a 13-man squad was unveiled after England dropped his struggling former Durham team-mate Keaton Jennings following a recent 3-1 home Test series win over South Africa.

Stoneman apart, the team is the same that beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes, only recently fit following a side injury, misses out on the chance to play in the first day/night Test in England, despite the match being played on his home ground.

And there was no place either for uncapped Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane.

The in-form Toby Roland-Jones kept his place as the third seamer ahead of Woakes, with Stoneman the 12th man to partner Alastair Cook at the top of the order since former captain Andrew Strauss retired five years ago.

West Indies captain Jason Holder believes his pacemen can help the "huge underdogs" make life uncomfortable for England during their upcoming Test series.

The first of a three-match campaign starts at Edgbaston on Thursday with the inaugural day/night Test in England.

Leading British bookmaker William Hill have Joe Root's men as 1/5-on favourites to triumph in Birmingham, with the West Indies 12/1 against.

The reason for the huge disparity in the odds is not hard to find " since 1997, excluding matches against the often struggling Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, the West Indies have won just three out of 86 away Tests, losing 66 and drawing 17.

Their last Test win on English soil was at Edgbaston back in 2000 and it would constitute a major upset if they defeated an England side who come into this match on the back of a 3-1 series win at home to South Africa.

But with the first Test a pink ball affair, all-rounder Holder believes an emerging pace attack can trouble an England top order where only Alastair Cook and Root are currently certain of their places.

